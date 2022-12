CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A traffic stop in Robstown on Friday led to what is being called the largest liquid fentanyl bust in US history.

Investigators say the amount seized was enough to kill more than 3 million people.

The Nueces County District Attorney's office tells us the more than 3 gallons of liquid fentanyl was found hidden in the gas tank of a vehicle.

They say that's almost 4 million doses of the drug.