Federal guidelines for teens looking for a summer job in the area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer is here, and this can mean a break from school for most kids, while others try looking for a summer job for extra cash in their pockets.

But there are certain guidelines to keep in mind for teen workers.

Van Luke Mills is 15-years-old and a sophomore in high school. He recently got his very first job at the YMCA as a pool lifeguard and said this summer is certainly different from his past summers.

“I really wanted a summer job because all I was basketball and summer reading so this really occupies me everyday.” Mills said.

Children 14 or older can get hired, but federal guidelines limit their hours and occupations

14 and 15-year-old's can work up to 40 hours a week, eight hours a day.

The CEO of the YMCA Gwen Ruppert said the teens bring something special.

“Kids really connect with teens, and so they are in with the teens and playing with them and really truly engaging with the kids and so they are great hire-able dedicated workers.” Ruppet said.

When the school year starts back up the teens can only work up to 18 hours a week.

There are certain jobs The Secretary of Labor has declared hazardous for teens to work in, such as mining, manufacturing, construction, or maintenance.

Communications Manager for Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend Xena Mercado said there are many jobs in the area for teens to work in.

“A good first job are usually in retail, the tourism industry, the food and restaurants, there is always entry level jobs and the pay rages from employer to employer.” Mercado said.

Ruppert said the sooner the teens get their foot in the doors the more exposed they will be to future work opportunities.

“We have teens that come back year after year, and they stay with us whether in the sports department, referees, working for our concessions, we have lots of positions here at the YMCA.” Ruppert said.

Mills said having a job can feel very rewarding.

“Getting job takes a lot of responsibilities and it teaches you a lot of lessons and it makes you have time management and management with your money.” Mills said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.