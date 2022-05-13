FBISD's free throw challenge brings awareness to Special Olympics Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Independent School District's Special Education Program has found a way to be inclusive and raise money for a good cause.

This weekend, many will take part in the first "Nothing But Net," event. It's a 24 hour free throw challenge.

Special Olympic athletes like James Wise will be taking part.

"It's game day," he exclaimed before shooting a free throw.

Wise is part of a team of 10 Special Olympic athletes getting ready to take part in the free throw challenge. Teams will try and make 100 free throws an hour, for 24 hours.

"Basketball every day!" Wise said.

These athletes are taking on the challenge with the help of the Flour Bluff boys and girls basketball teams.

“Just seeing all the kids super happy makes your day, makes all the kids out here," Alec Roberson, a senior on the boys basketball team said. "I know all my teammates are loving it. It's good to see them be happy.”

“Because being able to help out these kids and seeing them do stuff that they don’t normally get to do, makes my day, honestly," said Madalynne Robinson, a sophomore on the girls basketball squad. "Like, being able to help them and understand where they’re coming from.”

“I'm always getting excited for them like, 'Yay! That was so cool, good job!'" Meghan Nichols, Special Olympics Head Coach for Flour Bluff said. "But when it comes from another student it just makes a world of difference because they’re peers telling them good job and getting excited for them.”

All the money raised goes to Special Olympics Texas. Those who wish to donate can make a standard donation or pledge money for every free throw made.

Friday was a warm up, but the athletes came out firing, making 100 free throws in under 20 minutes.

“They’re on pace to make 400," said Roberson. "I knew it would happen, what could you expect? But it was really good.”

“I thought it was going to take a longer time, but putting the shots up and giving them time and encouraging them helped speed it up a lot,” Robinson said.

Nothing But Net is an event that has spread nationally after Debbie Antonelli created the event to raise awareness for Special Olympics.

The 24 hour challenge begins Saturday at noon, in the Flour Bluff gym.

