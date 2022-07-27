CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Community members from Flour Bluff and beyond gathered at Flour Bluff High School for an annual free health and wellness fair.

Health screenings, physicals and health educational information was made available to students and members of the community from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

According to Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney, the fair is scheduled around the district's registration time so students who need a physical can get one, free of charge.

"First and foremost, if you don't have your health, you don't really have much, right?" Chesney said. "So, you want to make sure they're healthy, they're in good condition, and we want to make sure they can start their school year off with a strong start. And this is a great way to do that."

This is the seventh year the health and wellness fair was set up at the Flour Bluff Independent School District.

Event organizers said the fair is made possible by Commissioner Chesney and South Coastal Area Health Education Centers.