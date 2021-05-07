FBISD announces teachers of the year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Independent School District has announced its teachers of the year.

Flour Bluff ISD Administrators and members of the Teacher of the Year Selection Committee surprised Jeana Banta and Mary Keyes as the teacher of the year and secondary teacher of the year, respectively.

Banta, in her 6th year of teaching 5th grade at Flour Bluff Intermediate, prioritizes connecting with her students.

“It is extremely important for me to know my students,” said Banta. “I try to know their needs in and out of the classroom and that builds that relationship and develops that communication.”

Keyes has served 35 years in education, starting as a paraprofessional helping students excel in the classroom.

“I care about my students and do my best to bring out their best," said Keys.

Both teachers are now in the running for the regional Teacher of the Year and will be officially recognized with a monetary award as well as an apple glass award at the district's annual employee service awards event in May.

The process is a part of the Texas State Teacher of the Year program that honors outstanding educators.