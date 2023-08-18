FBI issues warning to take all school threats seriously

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2023-2024 school year is now underway for many students in the Coastal Bend.

The FBI has issued an alert urging students, parents and educators to treat school threats with utmost seriousness. In recent years, there has been a disturbing trend of individuals making threats against schools, causing panic and disruption.

Christina Garza works for the FBI. She said that people should keep their eyes open for alarming social media post.

“That’s why you are the eyes and ears of law enforcement,” Garza said. “It is likely that the public, that the students, that the staff, that the parents will come across a threat before law enforcement does.”

Local law enforcement agencies are working in close collaboration with schools to ensure a swift and effective response to any threat.

“Want to remind everyone that it is a crime,” she said. “Making a school threat is not a joke. We don’t think it’s a joke. It is very serious, and it is a crime whether on the state level or on the federal level.”

Parents and guardians are being encouraged to have open conversations with their children about the importance of responsible online behavior and the consequences of making threats.

Laura Figueroa is a teacher at the School of Science and Technology. She said when people are posting on social media, they should use common sense.

“That is nonsense,” Figueroa said. “It’s not something to joke about, this is something very serious. We have a lot of students who have high anxiety. A lot of adults have high anxiety.”

Garza said that people can avoid problems with law enforcement by simply not making threats at all.

“So again, that’s why we just say it is critical for you to not even go there. Just don’t make these types of threats. There is nothing funny about this,” Garza said.

The FBI said if there is a post that causes concerns to report it to their agency or the local law enforcement immediately.

