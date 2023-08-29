FBI, DEA officials conducting search warrant at Limestone Street home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A home near the Pharaoh Valley neighborhood was the scene of an hours long Homeland Security investigation on Tuesday.

Sally Sparks, media relations for the Drug Enforcement Agency, told KRIS 6 News that the DEA, along with the FBI and Homeland Security conducted a search warrant at a home located on the 1300 block of Limestone Street.

KRIS 6 News reported that a man and a woman were taken into custody but the woman was later released. Agents were also seen removing bricks of an unknown substance from the house and placing it on the table in the front yard.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department's hazardous materials crew was also called to the scene and Corpus Christi Police Department provided traffic control.

"We had our teams respond to check the area. We were working with law enforcement today," Battalion Chief Daniel Valdez said. "We were basically just called in to make sure that the area was clean so that law enforcement could conduct their duties."

The U.S. attorney's Office will be issuing a press release shortly with more information.

This is a developing story, check back in with KRIS 6 News for more updates.