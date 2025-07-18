Father of teen accused of leaving newborn in Kingsville Walmart is now charged with sexual assault of a child

The father of the teenage girl who is accused of leaving a newborn baby in a Walmart restroom is now facing a fourth charge.

According to VineLink.com, Jerry Lee Martinez, of Mathis, has been charged with sexual assault of a child.

Martinez was already facing charges of abandoning/endangering a child with criminal negligence, tampering with evidence, and tampering with a witness.

There's no word yet on whether the new charge is connected with Monday evening's incident where a Walmart employee found Martinez's newborn granddaughter in a restroom's trash can.

Soon after, officers found Martinez and his 17-year-old daughter in the store's parking lot where Martinez was arrested. His daughter was rushed to the hospital.

She has since been released and is being kept in what law enforcement officers called a secure location.

Kingsville Police Chief John Blair told KRIS 6 News the fourth charge is connected with the investigation being conducted by the Mathis Police Department who have joined this investigation along with the Texas Rangers.

Blair said the fourth charge comes with a 1 million dollar bond, pushing Martinez's bond to $1.3 million.

On Thursday evening, Mathis Police Chief Willie Figueroa arrested Martinez' stepfather, 60-year-old Mario Duran. He was charged and booked into the San Patricio County Jail. His bond was set at $300,000.

Figueroa would not release any details about Duran's arrest, stating it was an ongoing investigation.

