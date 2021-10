CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway Independent School District trustees will meet Friday night to decide the fate of embattled Superintendent Dr. Rick Fernandez.

Trustees will discuss Fernandez's future with the district during a special board meeting set for 6 p.m. tonight.

Fernandez was placed on leave in July, due to his work performance.

Trustees most recently met last week where his job effort was discussed but no decision was made on his future.