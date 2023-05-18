Fatal two-vehicle crash in Jim Wells Co. claims the life of a 10-year-old child, critically injures 3 others

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on North Highway 281 and County Road 116 on May 16 at 10:08 p.m.

An 18-wheeler was traveling on US-281 in the outside lane when a GMC Terrain, traveling eastbound on CR-116, failed to yield the right of way at the stop intersection and collided with the semi-trailer.

"The driver to the GMC Terrain was transported to Corpus Christi Spohn Shoreline, in Corpus Christi, with critical injuries," DPS officials said.

According to emergency crews, the front seat passenger to the GMC Terrain was transported to Corpus Christi Spohn, in Alice, with critical injuries.

The two rear-seat passengers, both children, were ejected from the vehicle.

"A 14-year-old child was transported to Corpus Christi Spohn, in Alice, with critical injuries, and a 10-year-old child was pronounced deceased on scene," stated Sergeant Guadalupe Casarez, Department of Public Safety.

Many people on social media have stated that the intersection at Highway 281 and CR 116 is dangerous, and several crashes have occurred at the bypass. DPS Troopers will continue to investigate.