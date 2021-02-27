Fatal motorcycle accident on Saratoga takes life of 21-year-old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A motorcycle accident on Friday night leaves one dead, according to Corpus Christi police.

Officers responded to the accident on the 4500 block of Saratoga where they found the victim.

According to CCPD, the 21- year-old motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Saratoga when he hit a truck traveling westbound on Saratoga as he was trying to turn left.

The motorcyclist was wearing his helmet, and he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck that collided with the motorcycle remained at the scene of the incident. As of now, investigators are reviewing surveillance video and no charges have been filed.