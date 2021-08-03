Fatal hit and run suspect turns himself in

CORPUS CHRISIT, Texas — A man, who is accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal hit and run crash, has turned himself in.

The crash happened in Weslaco, Texas Sunday, August 1, 2021, at approximately 9:35 p.m. on N. Alamo Road, south of 17 ½ Road – Edinburg.

Investigators said two females, one who was eight months pregnant, were standing by their vehicle pouring gas into the gas tank when a pick-up truck struck both females.

The driver of the truck fled the scene.

Both females were transported to local hospitals. however 18-year-old Lorena Perez was pronounced dead.

Doctors tried to save the unborn child but were unsuccessful.

Carlos Rodriguez Santiago, 44, a resident of Edinburg turned himself in Tuesday.

Santiago was arrested and charged with fail to stop and render aid-death, fail to render aid with serious bodily injuries and for tampering with physical evidence.