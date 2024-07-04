Fatal car crash in Aransas County kills one, hospitalizes two

ARANSAS COUNTY, Tx — A fatal car crash involving an 18-wheeler has claimed the life of one person and hospitalized two others, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On Wednesday, July 3, at around 1:30 p.m., a 2004 Freightliner 18-wheeler was traveling northbound on State HW 35 when a 2015 Honda Pilot, traveling southbound, started to hydroplane on the roadway.

According to the release, the Honda hydroplaned into the northbound lane, hitting the front left of the 18-wheeler with the driver side and sending the 18-wheeler into the grass off the roadway. The Honda ended up back in the southbound lane, the release states.

The driver of the Honda, a 76-year-old woman from Lake Charles, Louisiana, was trapped in the driver's seat and died at the scene of the accident. The passenger, a 76-year-old man also from Lake Charles, was transported by Life Flight to the Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, 53-year-old George Flores of Louise, Texas, was taken to Rockport Emergency Room with minor injuries, the release states.

DPS is continuing to investigate the crash at this time.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.