Fatal car accident off FM 624 kills two people on Thanksgiving Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Thanksgiving Day holiday began on a tragic note.

Two people were killed last night when a Ford Expedition crashed into a crane off FM 624 between Bluntzer and Orange Grove.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), an 18-year-old driving the SUV ran a stop sign at the intersection of FM 70 and FM 624 around 11 p.m., crashing into the drivers side of a crane.

The SUV spun out of control and caught fire. A 19-year-old passenger in the SUV was trapped by the wreckage and died in the fire.

The 48-year-old operator of the crane was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was also hospitalized in critical condition. DPS is still investigating the cause of the accident at this time.

