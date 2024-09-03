Fast track to graduation: TAMUK engineering degrees cut courses and add opportunities

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Graduating on time can be difficult for many college students, especially when taking courses that may seem unnecessary toward a student's degree.

That’s why Texas A&M University-Kingsville’s Civil and Architectural Engineering degree plans had some changes made to them that now have students on the fast track to graduation.

Department Chair Dr. Breanna Bailey said she calls it ‘B.S Plus.’ It’s a new way for students to earn their degree and add in an extra certificate or minor without spending extra time or money in college. It’s an option for students like senior Ramey Stevens who showed her passion for engineering at an early age.

“It all started when my mother made the financial and safety decision to get me mega blocks instead of legos as a kid.I learned how to build stairs because I didn’t like the ladder for my bunk bed. So from the get-go I liked making things,” Stevens said.

The department rebuilt the civil and architectural engineering degrees from scratch and took out unnecessary courses, breaking a few courses into two and even tweaking some of the pre-requisites so students wouldn’t stay stuck if they didn’t understand a certain topic that may not be relevant to their specific area of specialization.

The decision came after years of research from faculty, alumni, current students, board members, and employers with a goal in mind: Stay relevant, stay competitive, and stay one step ahead.

Five credit hours were cut from the degree plans, making it the quickest path to these types of degrees in South Texas and the second quickest in the state besides UT Austin. But students don’t just have the option to turn their tassel sooner.

“Certificates are just all the more, like a gold star, a special sticker that shows ‘hey if you just so happen to need this specific person, I’m available to do that.’ It's being that special guy,” Stevens said.

The department is now offering four new certifications: Structural Engineering, Public Works, Geotechnical and Water Resources, and Building Services. All these certificates will only take three credit hours to complete.

A Construction Management minor is also added and will take six credit hours to complete. The degree plans are going from 130 to 125 credit hours to graduation, and while that may not seem like a lot, it could make a huge difference.

“It’s the difference between taking 14 hours your senior year instead of 18 all while you’re trying to take exams and apply for grad school, and so it matters,” Dr. Bailey said.

The changes have been made and have taken affect for students enrolled in Fall 2024.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.