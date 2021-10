CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi council members took the time to recognize and remember a local public servant who died unexpectedly.

On Tuesday, Mayor Paulette Guajardo presented a U.S. flag to the family of the late public works director Richard Martinez.

As KRIS 6 News has reported, Martinez served as leader of the department since January 2020. He died unexpectedly in August.

The flag was presented on behalf of Gov. Greg Abbott.