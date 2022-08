Family member of owner of Rockport Donuts found not guilty of theft

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A NEW DEVELOPMENT IN THE CASE BETWEEN MATTHEW AND SOPHEAK OTERO AND SOPHY TREADWAY...SOPHEAK'S COUSIN.

IT'S A STORY I'VE BEEN REPORTING ON FOR MORE THAN 2 YEARS NOW.

ON WEDNESDAY...AN ARANSAS COUNTY JURY FOUND TREADWAY "NOT GUILTY" OF THEFT.

THIS CASE STEMS FROM THE TIME TREADWAY WORKED AT ROCKPORT DONUTS...WHICH IS OWNED BY THE OTERO'S.

IN THE INDICTMENT OF JANUARY 21ST...20-21...TREADWAY WAS ACCUSED OF STEALING MORE THAN $30-THOUSAND-DOLLARS FROM THE BUSINESS.

THE OTERO'S TOLD ME THEY SPENT THOUSANDS TO BRING TREADWAY TO THE U-S FROM CAMBODIA.

AND THEY PUT HER TO WORK IN THEIR STORE...TO PAY THEM BACK.

ON MARCH 2ND...20-20...OTERO PROVIDED US WITH THIS VIDEO...WHICH HE CLAIMED...SHOWED TREADWAY STEALING MONEY FROM THE CASH REGISTER AT THE BUSINESS.

THIS IS WHAT HE TOLD ME.

"SHOCKED. I COULDN'T BELIEVE IT. THIS GIRL WAS MY WIFE'S NIECE. SHE WAS LIVING WITH US. CARING FOR US. AND SHE WAS STEALING $20.00 A DAY. $280.00. JUST $20.00 BILLS AT A TIME. RIGHT ON CAMERA."

IN APRIL OF THIS YEAR...

A FEDERAL COURT JURY AWARDED SOPHY TREADWAY A ***ONE-POINT-EIGHT-MILLION DOLLAR VERDICT***IN A HUMAN TRAFFICKING CASE...AGAINST MATTHEW AND SOPHEAK OTERO.

THE OTERO'S ARE APPEALING.