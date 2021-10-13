Family looking for Kingsville native missing for more than a week

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville native John Ploug has been missing for more than a week. According to family members, Ploug left his home in Floresville last Tuesday on his bike, and they believe he was attempting to return to Kingsville where he lived for around 60 years.

Ploug is mentally challenged, and lived with his cousin, Don Wehmann. Wehmann said Ploug typically never leaves the house if he or his wife is not there, so when they returned home Tuesday and he was not there, they got worried.

He usually just stays home and watches television,” Wehmann said. “At first we looked on the property here, and we saw no sign of him, no tracks or anything”

Wehmann said Ploug doesn’t have his cell phone, or medical identification bracelet on him, but believes he should have his state-issued ID.

In Kingsville, Ploug was a lifelong member of the Lions Club. His friends in the Lions Club have been looking for him across the area he may have traveled.

“We drove the back roads up towards Mathis, trying to meet in the middle. It’s hard to figure out what might be in John’s mind, he might be getting a little bit frantic at this point. You can just imagine being on your own,” said Dave Christopher.

“We had gone by his house already, where he lived here in Kingsville, and he was not there either,” said Lucy Camarillo. “He may have wandered off in the wrong direction. He does not know how to read, and for that reason he’s only looking for landmarks.”

Sometime last week, there was a report that he may have been seen at a convenience store in George West, but that report was unconfirmed, and he has not been heard from since.

Ploug’s friends are fearful for his safety, but are hoping someone helped him and is giving him shelter.

“We’re just hopeful, after eight nights on the road, that he’s met a kind person, and just clammed up and isn’t telling them what his actual situation is,” Christopher said. “At this point, I think somebody’s probably had to have helped him. Good Lord willing that’s what the situation is.”

Camarillo is asking for the public’s help locating Ploug.

“We’re running out of solutions, out of ideas of where to go looking for him. So, anyone who can help us, we’d be greatly appreciative,” she said.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person report for Ploug this Tuesday.

Ploug is 64 years old, is 5’5” and weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair, he was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans, gray glasses, possibly with a chrome bicycle.

Anyone who has any information on Ploug’s whereabouts are asked to call local law enforcement, or Wehmann at 830-391-0527.