"Family" is the focus while remembering fallen trooper

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott asked the people of Texas to stand with law enforcement Thursday afternoon, and for law enforcement across Texas to flip on their red and blue lights at 1 p.m. to remember Trooper Chad Walker with a minute of silence.

Walker was shot twice while checking on what he thought was an abandoned car in Mexia. He fought for his life for five days in the hospital before ultimately dying on Wednesday. 36-year-old Dearthur Pinson was identified as the shooter, but when police found him, he had committed suicide.

"And this is sad, but it’s the reality of life," said San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera. "That when our men and women wear our badge, you don’t know what you’re going to encounter. Here’s a situation where a man is going to stop and check on a motorist and he gets shot through the windshield. This is senseless."

Walker got his law enforcement start in Corpus Christi. Now retired trooper Alex Benavides got to know him during training.

"Chad started his career here in the Corpus Christi area," said Benavides. "Such a humble young man. Funny, a real hard working trooper. It hit so close to home when we found out what had happened to him."

Although he leaves behind his wife and four children, the clear message from law enforcement is that they'll always have their backs.

"People need to know that the loss of one officer is a big loss for the whole state of Texas," said Rivera. "I’m a former Texas Trooper myself. I know how it feels."

"DPS is such a close knit family," Benavides said. "You all have probably seen the support that they’ve gotten up there from all the organizations and stuff, which is wonderful. We’re planning on doing something here also….

Our hearts are hurting, but you know what? We’ll bounce back. We’re a big family and they’ve got a big family that will be with them for the rest of their lives. They will never be left alone."

Flags were also placed at half-staff for Trooper Walker. Benavides will be flying Chad Walker signs placed on trucks he uses for his job in remembrance.