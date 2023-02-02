Family and community members remember the life and legacy of Rev. Adam Carrington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community of Corpus Christi mourns and reflects on the death of Rev. Adam Carrington, the former senior pastor at Brooks Chapel AME Church.

"Pastor Carrington was a fighter," Rev. Claude Axel of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church said, "To me, he fought such a good fight."

Rev. Adam Carrington was not only known to be a fighter in the community, but he also was a devoted advocate and prominent faith leader.

Although he was only in Corpus Christi less than a decade, he served with many organizations and pushed for community voice to be heard. Whether it was through city council or local school board meetings, he was committed to his display of leadership and guidance.

Many say Rev. Carrington was dependable, very intelligent and so strong in the community. Some mentioning that he not only, "talked the talk, he walked the walk."

Mayor Paulette Guajardo has spoken highly of his influences throughout the years.

"[He] was a friend. He was a relentless protector of the people. That's the best way to describe him," she said, "It's a great loss for the city of Corpus Christi."

Faithfully showing his passion to helping people, Carrington also devoted his time to volunteering at food drives and outreach opportunities.

Members of the community, friends and family say they're going to miss his sense of humor and his tremendous work ethic.

Memorial service are still being planned in his remembrance. KRIS 6 News will provide updates once they're available.

