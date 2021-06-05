Falfurrias emerges as pick-up point for undocumented immigrants

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for counties affected by the immigration crisis.

In our area, counties on his list included Duval, Jim Hogg, Kenedy and Brooks.

Law enforcement officials say Falfurrias is known to be a pick-up point for undocumented immigrants that has led to some high-speed chases.

It's an issue that's affecting local property owners as well.

"I know there is a lot of resources being applied but along with resources you also need funding for the locals cause the locals are the ones getting impacted," Brooks County Sheriff Urbino "Benny" Martinez said. "So you need funding for that so you have to match that with the resources being applied."

Martinez says that on average, his force has about three chases a day.

