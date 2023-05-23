Falfurrias Border Patrol Agents rescue 3 migrants trapped inside a vehicle compartment

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Border Patrol Agents at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint rescued three female migrants that were trapped inside a vehicle compartment on May 21.

Agents encountered a vehicle at the Falfurrias checkpoint, which a canine alerted to. Agents began searching the vehicle and spotted three female migrants trapped inside a compartment.

According to Border Patrol Agents, the female migrants were from Guatemala, with two of them being juveniles.

"All subjects were placed under arrest, including the driver of the passenger vehicle," said Border Patrol Agents.

Records indicated that the driver had a history of possession of a controlled substance and transporting migrants who were illegally present in the United States.

“Smuggling attempts where a person’s freedom of movement is restricted are a grim reminder of the treatment and endangerment migrants are placed in by human smuggling organizations. Amazing job by our Border Patrol Agents who detected and helped in the rescue of these trapped migrants," added Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

