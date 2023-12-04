Facing the Challenge: Dance studio broken into days before winter dance recital

KRIS 6 News spoke James and Kathy Taylor who are the owners of The Dance Studio of Beeville.

Dance studio was broken into the same night as another business across the street. KRIS 6 News has not confirmed if they are connected.

The owners said that the thiefs took more than $13,000 worth of items.

A GoFund me has been created, click here for more.

A big hole in the fence of The Dance Studio in Beeville came as a surprise to the owner, but when they got inside, the studio had been broken into.

Kathy Taylor is the co-owner of The Dance Studio in Beeville, along with her husband James. She said that she was not ready for this invasion.

“Never thought it could happen,” Kathy said.

Kathy said that she has been teaching dance for several years and this is by far one of the worst things that has happened to her.

“Well, it’s sad. It’s really, really sad. It’s a small town and who would want to hit a dance studio. We educate children from the ages of three on up and adults as well,” she said.

Kathy said the thieves stole more than just some products. She said that they stole her student’s pride.

“Man, they didn’t just take from James and myself,” Kathy said. “They took from all the kids, from all these children, and their parents. Their parents feel that this is a safe place to bring their children for training and it is."

James Taylor said the items they took weren’t cheap.

“(They took) the two Sony camcorders that we use for the show,” James said. “They took the TV that the parents used to watch their kids while they are taking classes. Then they went in and took all the better parts of the sound equipment.”

Another business across the street was broken into the same night the studio was. The business owner sent KRIS 6 News video, believing it was the same people who targeted the studio.

But for James, he said the work starts all over again.

"The amount of work I’ve had to do because they computer got taken is just hours, and hours, and hours,” James said. “So, that was work that I did not need to be doing at this time because I should be dressing up our props and sets getting ready for the show that is happening.”

The owners of the studio told KRIS 6 News they are installing security systems to help prevent future problems.

For a link to help donate to the dance studio’s online fundraiser, click here.

