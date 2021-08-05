Joshua Powell appears in court, formally charged

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 20-year-old man appeared in court Friday morning, after being accused of shooting a Corpus Christi police officer and other charges.

Powell was arraigned Thursday on the attempted capital murder charges from that incident. Friday, he appeared before the judge to hear the original charge of assault on a pregnant person, a third-degree felony in the state of Texas.

Joshua Powell appears in court

Joshua Powell was taken into custody Thursday at the same apartment complex where he is alleged to have shot Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez.

Powell is charged with attempted capital murder with a $1 million bail.

Powell was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Water Color Apartments in the 5900 block of Weber where Dominguez answered a disturbance call about 2:14 p.m. Wednesday.

Our video shows the moment police swarmed the complex. Soon after he was taken into custody, Corpus Christi police tweeted out the news that he had been captured and would provide more information when details are made available.

Velma Perez, a resident of the Water Color Apartments, said Powell ran from the officers before they caught him.

"They told him to get down on the ground," Perez said.

Last night, a blue alert was put out and an intense manhunt across the Coastal Bend began.

People who live in the O’Day Parkway neighborhood near the apartment complex said that officers were out in the neighborhood all night, searching the complex, nearby neighborhoods, ditches and just about anywhere.

Police were also asking residents that live on Liptonshire Drive behind the Water Color Apartments for any surveillance video they may have had from Wednesday to see whether Powell was on their street.

Police also asked businesses like Rich's Billiards across the street from the apartments for surveillance video. When KRIS6 News showed Rich's Billiards a picture of Powell, they did not recognize him but did disclose that they shared surveillance video of their business with CCPD.

However, a nearby Mexican restaurant that did not want to be named out of fear of retaliation from Powell said they did recognize Powell when KRIS6 showed them a picture. They said he was a regular and were surprised by his actions.

“Yes, we were surprised because we recognized him right away. he always looked so calm," the anonymous restaurant source said. " We would never think he was capable of something like this. I think he threw his future away. So young, 20 years old. His actions have consequences,"

The U.S. marshals and Crimestoppers each put out separate $10,000 rewards for information leading to Powell’s arrest.

Powell was brought into custody after they say he was responsible for pulling the trigger and shooting CCPD Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez in the neighborhood near the Water Color Apartments on Weber and Caravelle.

Support for the officer was strong for Dominiguez among his neighbors.

"He was just a nice person. He always had a kind word and time to say hi," neighbor Charles Etheridge said. "He's a nice person with a nice family. We wish him well and send prayers his way."

During a search earlier Thursday morning, only one law enforcement officer has been seen in the area since about 9 a.m.

But the neighborhood was extensively combed during the time immediately after the shooting yesterday afternoon and into the evening.

A neighbor named Pat Brown has been keeping a close watch on activity since the shooting in the O'Day Parkway neighborhood.

Several law enforcement vehicles have been seen near her home in the neighborhood

She's been on high alert for her safety and the safety of her neighbors.

"I've seen the local CCPD. Constables. Undercover officers searching the Shea Parkway ditch since about 3, 3;30 yesterday afternoon till about dark last night," she said, adding she stayed watching until about 8:30 p.m on Wednesday.

