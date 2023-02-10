Expansion planned for the clinic of Dr. Hector P. Garcia memorial family center

The clinic was built five years ago by Christus Spohn Hospital, and now, officials said the latest expansion is not of the hospital, but of the clinic itself.

Jonny Hipp, the Administrator for Nueces County Hospital District, told us the clinic is in need of additional exam rooms.

The rooms will also have the necessary tools to handle any patient. Hipp said the family residency program has grown and because exam rooms are tight, there is more work for clinic physicians.

He added the expansion would include moving parts of the clinic into a new building for additional classrooms.

"So additional exam rooms will allow for more efficient, if you will, the ability to see patients by the residence and be able to move them in and out of the clinic (is) quicker,” Hipp said.

He added they're in the early stages of planning for the extra space and exam rooms. He said they need to plan and figure out the cost of construction over the next couple of months.