Exhibitors at Live Oak County Fair continue to look to the future

Live Oak County Fair is happening this weekend.

Exhibitors from George West and Three Rivers ISD are learning about responsibility through their exhibits.

Live Oak County Fair exhibitors have gained some knowledge through hard work. Now, they're looking towards the future.

Lacey Freeborn and her younger brother, Landon, have been involved in the fair for a number of years showing hogs. This year, they decided to try raising a steer.

Raising a massive steer takes a lot of work. The siblings said they don't mind the hard work, the experience towards their careers.

Lacey wants to be a veterinarian while her brother wants to become an engineer.

"It helps you to learn how to feed everything correctly. How to know - how to take care of the animal and just learn about the animal,” she said.

Landon, a student at George West Elementary, has learned what it takes to keep the steer healthy.

"We walk with him, we work with him. And every month – on the first day of the month we (de)worm him,” Landon Freeborn said.

The Freeborns were scheduled to show off their work in the arena on Friday afternoon.

Exhibitor Tyson Reyz was in the ring first thing Friday morning with his goat. He said his experience in the fair has centered around goats. Each year, he takes time to shelter his goat in the family barn, where they work daily together.

"I love the care traits of the goats. I like to learn about them. And I got first place, so, that's my dream to get grand champion,” Reyz said.

The fair ends Saturday and it's well worth the trip. There will also be a rodeo and a carnival.

