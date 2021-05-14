Events happening this weekend in the Coastal Bend May 14 to May 16

Looking for something to do this weekend? Well, look no further! There's plenty to do this weekend in the Coastal Bend.

Moto Extreme Circus is coming to town so get ready for a high-energy adrenaline-rushing show. It's happening May 14 and May 15 at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown. The event includes freestyle motocross, the X metal riders, BMX freestyle and more. Tickets are $20 for adults and $8 for children. To purchase tickets and see more information click here.

If you're looking to shop local.. markets days at the Sunset Hideaway in Ingleside is happening on May 15. Vendors will be selling all sorts of goodies and there will be live music. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coral Bean Cafe is hosting cars and coffee. Go in and grab a beverage or snack then enjoy automobile art the city has to offer. The event is happening on May 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.

On May 16 the Watergarden Park at the American Bank Center is hosting an evening under the stars drive-in theater tour featuring Zac Williams, Mac Powell, and Cain. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. To see more information and purchase tickets click here.

