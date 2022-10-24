Evans Elementary students reflect and write about Dr. Hector P. Garcia

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some local 4th graders spent some time learning and writing about a prominent activist in the Coastal Bend.

On Friday, George Evans Elementary hosted a writing contest for its 4th-grade class.

Students were tasked to write about Dr. Hector P. Garcia.

The American GI forum attended Friday's event to read the student's work and select the winners.

KRIS 6 spoke with a few of the kids about what they learned and what Dr. Hector P. Garcia meant to them.

"He was a really great man and he saw that people were being treated unfairly and he saw that was wrong so he had to fight for the rights of it," said Riyah Lara.

"I liked how he helped a lot of people and he fought discrimination," said Antonio Smittick.

Students who won Friday's contest were awarded laptops and other prizes.

