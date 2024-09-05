ESD2 says it too will be impacted by privatization of boat ramp at Bluff's Landing Marina

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Nueces County ESD2 says it, too, is feeling the impact of the privatization of Bluff's Landing Marina boat ramp.

ESD2 posted this yesterday saying, “That they were informed that currently there is no ability for a least to continue and it was necessary to vacate unless a purchase was executed."

KRIS 6 News reporter, Tony Jaramillo spoke with ESD2 Fire Chief Weston Beseda about the response time impact this will have.

"Of course with the boat coming out of the boat slip and having to be on a trailer, our response time will be increased slightly. We are working different operational plans to ensure that increase is not too high," Beseda said.

Beseda says that the time frame is about 11 minutes. He says their lease at Bluff’s Landing Marina is good until September 30th.

Chief Beseda also said ESD2 will update the community when it decides on a permanent solution.

