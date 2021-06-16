ERCOT asking for continued conservation through Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas continues to ask everyone to conserve energy as the temperatures soar across the state.

ERCOT manages more than 26 million Texas customers electric power. It has issued the conservation alert until Friday.

The request comes due to a significant number of forced generation outages combined with the potential for record electric use this month.

ERCOT is asking everyone to set their thermostat to 78 degrees when at home, and higher when not at home.

They're also suggesting pool owners turn off their pumps and lights.

And everyone should avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines or dryers during peak hours.

They also suggest unplugging all electronics you don't need.

As even though they're turned off they still use power.