Environmental studies underway for second North Padre Island causeway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and a consultant team are working together to move forward with an environmental study of possible routes for a part of the Regional Parkway Mobility Corridor for a second North Padre Island causeway.

This route would connect with SH 286 (Crosstown Expressway) on the southwest side of Corpus Christi and extend across the Laguna Madre to connect to Park Road 22 on North Padre Island.

A road which would necessitate a new causeway to the island, according to a press release from TxDOT on Friday.

A consultant team will focus on data collection for the next several months, including data such as traffic forecasts, mapping of environmental constraints, and survey information. All data would help identify a general location for the proposed route and its alternatives.

By the spring 2024, the environmental information will be made available to the public for comment as part of TxDOT's public involvement program. This public involvement will play a major role in the development of this project and there will be many opportunities for the public to provide their input.

