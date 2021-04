ROBSTOWN, Texas — Events aside from vaccine clinics have returned at Richard Borchard Fairgrounds.

Monster trucks took over the fairgrounds twice on Saturday, with many fan favorites on hand to entertain the crowds, including quad races and power wheel races for the kids.

The show continues on Sunday. Other events coming up at the fairgrounds include a gun show and Buc Days rodeo events. To see the full line-up of events coming up, click here.