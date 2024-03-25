Emergency Medical Responder & Health Care Program offered to students at no cost

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Del Mar Continuing Education is offering students a chance to learn new skills in the healthcare industry while responding to the need for more medical professionals in the Coastal Bend.

The Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) and Healthcare Program is new to the college and costs nothing for those who apply. Yes, it's free!

The program is designed to be a pathway for students looking to pursue a career as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Paramedic or even a Certified Registered Nurse (CRN).

Leonard Rivera, Del Mar's Associate Vice President for Continuing Education and Off-Campus Programs, believes the college's mission all comes down to helping people realize their career dreams.

He emphasized that through a 2022-2023 targeted occupation listing from Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend, there's an important need for more emergency medical professionals across the region.

"This is like the beginning step for those interested in pursuing a medical career," Rivera said. “The EMR program provides students with a set of skills that encompasses how to identify a patient’s vital signs. They also help with any other emergency interventions during a medical transport."

Alongside learning the skills to help save other people's lives, the bill for entire 3 month program is taken care of by a $250,000 Texas Reskilling and Upskilling Through Education (TRUE) grant awarded to the college by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

This grant means nothing comes out of the student's pocket.

"This grant is helpful to use because it really focuses on helping students achieve their career goals," Rivera said. "It will cover tuition, all supplies, all equipment that they may need in order to pursue the program."

Morgan Manzano is part of the program's first cohort of students. She just received her Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) Training with Del Mar College. However, she's hoping that the EMR and Health Care Program will give her another push towards becoming a Labor and Delivery Nurse.

"I wanted to apply right away because it’s a little bit hard working part time and wanting to save up the money for it," Manzano said. "So I was just nervous, but excited just to start something new.”

She believed she picked the right career field - not only because she loves it, but there's always a need for someone with medical experience.

"It just makes me feel better to know that there’s always job opportunities out there," Manzano said.

So far, there are at least 160 applicants in the program. Students will be taking classes including CPR for healthcare workers, medical terminology, and electrocardiography.

Click here to access the online application. For more information on the program, contact Del Mar College Continuing Education at (361) 698-1200.

Individuals interested in applying for the program, must meet the following requirements:



Must be 18 years of age or older

Must be a U.S. citizen or certified to work in the United States

Must have a high school diploma/GED or higher education

Pass a background check

Pass a drug screen

Must be available for an in-person follow-up to provide required documents

