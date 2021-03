CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is holding an emergency drive-thru food distribution event today.

It's happening at the Greyhound Racetrack at 5302 Leopard from 10 a.m. until noon.

Only two families per car are allowed.

People are asked not to show up before 8 a.m. and to stay in their vehicle.

They also ask to have your trunk empty and open when you pull up to the event.