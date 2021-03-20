Electric companies and non-profit bringing financial relief to those struggling

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anxiousness, anger and fear are some emotions you might go through knowing you can’t make a bill payment this month. Mission 911 is trying to help people avoid those feelings.

TXU Energy and Ambit Energy have donated $25,000 and $10,000, respectively, to Mission 911. The non-profit is now giving out those funds to people who are struggling to pay their electric bill after the winter storms last month.

"We’re here just to help out in the community," said Tony Reyes, Mission 911 CEO. "We want to make a difference. And we had to change our scope from sheltering people to now helping people so they would not get themselves in a situation where they’re in a bind."

About 40 people have already been helped. Frances Andrews was one of them. She says the storms were devastating and nothing she's seen in Texas before.

"That means the world to me," said Andrews. "I thank God and I was so grateful and blessed to have help and the help that they gave me. I would’ve never been able to pay my light bill if it wasn’t for them. I thank God that they were there for me and that they’re out here doing this for us."

With the idea of helping people with utilities in mind, Mission 911 took it a step further to help certain people keep up with their water bill.

Reyes said they reached out to the city administration to help single elderly people who haven’t recovered from the severe weather.

"We heard that the elderly were really struggling through the winter storm," Reyes said. "The city went through their database. And they found 80 individuals that lived on their own, they’re elderly and they possibly were struggling with their water bill."

Mission 911 used $8,000 of their own funds to help those elderly.

"Community has to help, people have to help each other," said Reyes. "There comes a time of need, you just got to help each other. You got to swallow your pride sometimes and go get the help that you need. And sometimes organizations have to step out, say you know what we need to help."

Money is still available if you need help with your electric bill. You’re eligible if you’re struggling form the winter storms and are a TXU or Ambit customer. You can contact the non-profit at 361-882-0911.