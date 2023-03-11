Efforts to make daylight saving the permanent time change

Daylight saving is this weekend and locals of the Coastal Bend have already been noticing changes in the sky. Almost a year ago, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would have ended the biannual time change.

They ruled in favor for daylight savings, which means darker mornings and longer days. However, that proposal was not approved by the House of Representatives.

This year, there are efforts to try again.

Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday and ends Nov. 5.

It began in the U.S in 1918 as a way to preserve more daylight during working hours. Since then, the time change has been called on and off.

"We're one of the few countries on the Earth that continues to do the ritual of springing forward and falling back twice a year. It makes no sense. It's time to end it," Florida senator Marco Rubio said.

The Sunshine Protection Act is now being reintroduced to the Senate and a similar one is being introduced in the House. In order for the act to become law, it has to pass both the House and Senate, as well as get approval from the president.

"We need to pick one and stick with it. I think daylight saving is the one for a lot of reasons. It's something legislators ask for and that's what I'm going to try to do here again," Rubio said.

Although some may think with daylight saving we lose sleep, it's only for one night.

"The first week is rough but we'll just stick to our normal schedule and that's what we'll do. Same bed time for everyone," Corpus Christi visitor Allison Hart said.

There's support for the Sunshine Protection Act in the Coastal Bend.

"I like having more light in the evening. It feels like we've got more to our day to accomplish more," Portland woman Emily Green said.

Locals tell KRIS 6 News they are ready for a change and they hope once it's changed, it will stay that way.

"Just leave it at one deal and I'd be happy with that instead of just changing it," Corpus Christi citizen Francisco G. Padilla said.

The act to keep darker mornings and brighter night has supporters in both the House and the Senate, but the end to time changes is still up in the air.