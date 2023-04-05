Easter Sunrise Passion Play continues this weekend in its 81st year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people that wake up on Easter Sunday have more than the Easter bunny on their minds.

For Christians, it's a reminder of the crowds, soldiers and shepherds who were around when Jesus was being crucified in Golgotha.

Debra Scott-Brown directs and co-produces the play. She's been involved in the yearly production since she was in high school.

"It’s the re-enactment of Jesus Christ life and it’s just a stunning play. It shows you how much love Christ has for us from the beginning of his birth to the life that he led on this earth," Scott-Brown said.

She said that the image of Jesus Christ being on the cross shows people the true love that Jesus Christ had for the world.

"He would die on a cross to save mankind and to bring us to a play where we have hope through the holy spirit were able to rely on him,” Scott-Brown said.

This Sunday, a long held Corpus Christi tradition continues at Cole park.

"We have done this for more 81 year," she said.

The Easter Sunrise Passion Play began in 1942, when people met at Cole Park to worship and sing the hymn "Christ the Lord is Risen Today."

In 1958, the service transformed into a production illustrating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This year, actor Rich Lockhart will continue to play the role of Jesus Christ. He's been part of this production for the past five years. For him, the experience has been extremely humbling.

"Its pretty intense, it’s a lot to soak in, especially the first year or two, it was just a lot,“ Lockhart said.

However, Scott-Brown hopes the play will inspire those who attend to deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ.

On Good Friday at 4:00 p.m., the cast and community members will meet at Oleander Park and walk behind Christ (Rich Lockhart) who will carry the cross down Ocean Drive to Cole Park.

The play will take place Sunday, April 9 at 7:11 a.m. at Cole Park Amphitheater.

Organizers said to bring chairs or a blanket for the event.

If you are interested in being apart of the Easter Sunrise Passion Play, click here.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.