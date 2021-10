CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Motorists driving on South Padre Island Drive early today should prepare for some congestion.

The eastbound Everhart exit ramp on SPID is closed.

It is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The closure is so crews can remove some barriers in the area.

The Texas Department of Transportation will conduct a similar closure of the Everhart ramp again tonight starting at 9 p.m.

The eastbound Weber and Staples exits remains open.