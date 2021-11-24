Watch
Easing congestion: TxDOT puts several road projects on hold for Thanksgiving holiday

SPID road work on pause for Thanksgiving holiday
Posted at 5:25 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 18:26:38-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're on the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, pack a bit of patience.

There's typically heavier traffic in and around the city of Corpus Christi because of holiday travel and the traditional start of the holiday shopping season. That's why TxDOT is doing what it can to ease traffic congestion.

Work on the SPID Ramp Reversal Project and the I-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction Project has been put on hold for the thanksgiving holiday.

Except for emergency closures, all lanes and ramps will be open from Wednesday, Nov. 24 through 9 p.m. Sunday Nov. 28 for the Ramp Reversal Project and Monday, Nov. 29 for the Bridge Reconstruction Project.

