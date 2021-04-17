Watch
Early morning car crash on Staples leaves two injured

Mike Salazar
Posted at 2:25 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 15:25:08-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A car crash on S. Staples St. early Saturday morning left two women injured.

The accident happened near 5100 S. Staples about ten minutes before 1 a.m. A brown pickup truck was going eastbound on the Access Road of SPID when it ran a red light, hitting a blue car that was stopped.

According to Corpus Christi police, the crash pinned in both the driver and passenger, two females between the ages of 20 and 25. Both were taken to the hospital, and police say one of the women may have sustained life-threatening injuries.

No alcohol use is believed to be involved in the crash.

