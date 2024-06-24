Dwight Yoakam coming to town

Grammy Award-winning and triple-platinum certified country singer-songwriter, actor, and filmmaker Dwight Yoakam announced Monday that he and his band will be performing at the American Bank Center on Saturday, November 23rd. Gary Allan and Joshua Ray Walker will be opening.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, June 28th at 10 am.

Prices range from $53.99 to $133 per ticket.



Dwight Yoakam has been a staple in country music since his break-out hit album Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc. in 1986 which went double platinum selling two million copies. "Honky Tonk Man", a cover of Johnny Horton's 1956 hit, was the first single off that album. The song made him the first country artist to have a music video air on MTV. He was nominated for Best Male Country Vocal Performance while "Guitars, Cadillacs" was nominated for Best Country Song.

Yoakam's sophomore album was Hillbilly Deluxe in 1987. "Little Ways" and "Please, Please Baby" hit the charts and the album earned Yoakam another Grammy nomination for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

The hits kept coming from Yoakam throughout the years with "Streets of Bakersfield", "Turn It On, Turn It Up, Turn Me Loose", "Ain't That Lonely Yet", and many more.

Acting was another notch on the country singer's belt, most notably for his role in the 1996 movie "Sling Blade" starring Billy Bob Thornton. He has appeared in several other films such as "The Newton Boys", "The Minus Man" and the film he co-wrote, directed, and starred in titled "South of Heaven, West of Hell"

