Duval County takes down drug dealer

Duval County Sheriff, Romeo R. Ramirez
Posted at 1:11 PM, Mar 13, 2023
On Saturday, the San Diego Police Department arrested Ricardo Barrera on felony warrants on North Travis street in San Diego, according to a post on social media by Duval County Sheriff, Romeo R. Ramirez.

After obtaining consent to search the residence they found 176 grams of psilocybin “hallucinogenic mushrooms”, a gun and money.

Barrera was taken to the Duval County Jail and charged with two third degree felonies and a first degree felony.

Departments involved in the bust included Duval County Sheriff’s Department Investigation Division, Duval County Sheriff’s Department Special Response Team and the Benavides Police Department.

