Duval County law enforcement growing concerned about missing man

LA ROSITA, Texas — It’s been 10 days since the family of Isaac David Herrera last saw him, said Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez.

Law enforcement and Herrera’s family concerns are growing considering Herrera suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Along with Herrera’s mental health issues, Herrera doesn’t know the Duval County area.

The 31-year-old recently moved to the county about eight months ago with his family.

Ramirez told KRIS 6 News that law enforcement and family are troubled due to the county’s heavy brush area that Herrera is unfamiliar with, the record-breaking heat and his mental issues.

Herrera was last seen walking east towards San Diego city limits. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and black basketball shorts.

Ramirez said anyone who has seen Herrera or know of his whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office at 361-279-3351 or 361-279-6209.

