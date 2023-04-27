Ducks at risk while crossing roads on the city's SouthSide

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents near Lakeview Park, in the Holly and Rodd Field Road area, started to notice a flock of ducks crossing the road recently.

Due to the heavy rain over the weekend, the empty lot across from the park has flooded temporarily drawing the ducks from Lakeview park over.

With temperatures increasing the body of water is now starting to dry up.

This forced ducks to relocate to the pond behind lake view park across the street.

Captain Game warden Ben Baker with the Texas Parks and Wildlife in Corpus Christi, this is pretty common especially after heavy rains.

Baker said these ducks tend to be domestic ducks, and most of them are permanent residents at a lot of the city parks.

"As far for them going back and forth for different bodies of water, it’s natural, it’s what they do, they do it whenever the water comes in, and they do it whenever there is drought situations, they are hardy animals they’ll find their ways they’ll survive," said Baker.

Baker also says as a safety measure drivers should not get out of their cars to pick up the ducks or stop in the middle of the road.

"The last thing we want is people feel they need to relocate the animals. Let them be, let nature takes its course.” Baker said.

Baker also said it is important for residents to know this doesn’t only have to apply to ducks, it can apply to all animals attempting to cross these busy roads.

