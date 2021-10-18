DSHS offering COVID-19 education program at Walmart Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services is offering free vaccines and educational information with the launch of their statewide campaign.

The campaign's goal is to "encourage families and Texans aged 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their friends, and community," according to a spokesperson from DSHS.

The department will hold outdoor pop-up events at 18 Walmart locations across the state this month. This afternoon, they will be at the Walmart located at 1821 S Padre Island Drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. to talk with parents and families about the importance of vaccination.

DSHS says the new campaign's pop-up events in October will focus on smaller communities and rural areas across Texas, where vaccination rates have typically been lower, along with the urban ZIP codes with large numbers of unvaccinated residents.

Attendees will enjoy an outdoor pop-up event in the Walmart parking lot with family-friendly activities, an arcade-style basketball game and wheel spin. DSHS will play their public service announcements, interviews from local spokespeople and more information from pediatricians and physicians.

According to DSHS, the educational material will discuss "the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, and reasons why everyone 12 years and older should get it as soon as possible."

"COVID-19 vaccines prevent almost all cases of severe illness, hospitalization, and death," Libby Averyt, president and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Bend said. "With the more contagious Delta variant having caused a spike in hospitalizations among all unvaccinated age groups, it's more important than ever to talk to your doctor, pharmacist, or other health care professional about your questions or concerns."

Free COVID-19 vaccines will also be available at the event. No appointment, identification or insurance information is required.