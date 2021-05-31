Watch
Drivers should avoid northbound lanes of Harbor Bridge

KRIS file photo.
Posted at 12:13 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 13:13:24-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Witness reports indicate that drivers should avoid the northbound lanes of the Harbor Bridge this morning between the Nueces Bay Causeway and Highway 286.

Traffic leading onto the bridge from Corpus Christi and heading to North Beach is locked up. Emergency personnel are on the scene, but details about what is happening have not been released.

Southbound traffic heading into Corpus Christi from Portland is moving at a normal pace, reports indicate.

The traffic jam is exascerbated because of the Memorial Day holiday with the presence of attractions like the Texas State Aquarium and the U.S.S. Lexington in the area.

