CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Fire Department is reminding drivers not to go around cones and barricades that are set up to block traffic during storms.

According to the department, cones were placed to warn of high water on Sugarek Road, but one driver went around it. Officials say firefighters and water rescue team personnel were able to get the people inside the vehicle out safely.

The Beeville Fire Department says cones and barricades are set up for a reason and should not be ignored.