Driscoll Children's Hospital unveils 'Once Upon a Snow Globe'

Jay Pena
Posted at 5:42 PM, Nov 11, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Young illustrators spent the afternoon signing copies of a new book that features their holiday works of art.

Over at Driscoll Children's Hospital, sponsors from the hospital Auxiliary held a book signing today for this year's annual Christmas book, titled "Once Upon a Snow Globe." The book is written by Sophia Vande Moortel and Christine Stanley.

The book also features illustrations by 17 current and former patients of Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"Once Upon a Snow Globe" is available now for $8 at the hospital's gift shop, or on the Driscoll Children's Hospital website, here.

