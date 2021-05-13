Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driscoll Children's Hospital receives big donation kicking off Fiesta de los Niños

$60,000 for Fiesta de los Ninos
items.[0].image.alt
Driscoll Children's Hospital
Flint Hills check presentation.JPG
Posted at 1:46 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 14:46:23-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital's biggest fundraiser of the year got started on the right foot Thursday morning.

Flint Hills Resources, the title sponsor for the Fiesta de los Niños, presented the hospital with a check for $60,000.

Flint Hills Resources has sponsored the fundraiser for nearly three decades. Since then, they've donated a total of $1,400,000.

Andy Saenz, public affairs manager for Flint Hills Resources says, "as a company we think it's extremely important that we make sure that we have a great hospital in Corpus, a world class hospital. And this is what Fiesta de los Niños does, raises money to make sure that our hospital has exactly what it needs to take care of our children."

The money raised this year will be be used to buy ultrasound equipment for the hospital's heart center. Driscoll Children's Hospital will also use the money for their neo-natal ICU for premature babies.

The 29th Annual Fiesta de los Niños will be held Friday, May 21 at Concrete Street Amphitheater. The event is already sold out.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education