CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some very special visitors stopped by Hurricane Alley.

A couple of patients from Driscoll Children's Hospital got a chance to have some fun in the sun over at Hurricane Alley. The hospital calls this a patient play day.

It's for patients who are receiving long-term care at the hospital. For 7-year-old Kaiden and 10-year-old Alessandra it was a day they won't soon forget.

